Hyland won't play Wednesday at Orlando after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Hyland and Austin Rivers both entered the health and safety protocols Wednesday, though it's unclear if either or both tested positive for the virus. In any case, both will likely be out for multiple games, leaving an already shorthanded Denver squad even more depleted. Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo are both likely to see increased roles in the short term, and Markus Howard could move into the backcourt rotation to provide another healthy guard on the second unit.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO