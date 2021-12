DETROIT — The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday got one starter back on defense but lost another. Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been listed Friday as questionable due to a biceps injury, was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Detroit at Ford Field. The Vikings did get back nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was activated off injured reserve after missing seven games with an elbow injury and is expected to start against the Lions.

