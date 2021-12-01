1 Hospitalized In Reading Shooting, Police Say

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person in Reading on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ritter Street around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said in a Wednesday release.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Oliver Espiritu, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators learned that an unidentified man approached Espiritu, who was sitting inside a car, and fired multiple shots at him, according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.

