ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 Hospitalized In Reading Shooting, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w07tz_0dBT6WqJ00

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person in Reading on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ritter Street around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said in a Wednesday release.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Oliver Espiritu, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators learned that an unidentified man approached Espiritu, who was sitting inside a car, and fired multiple shots at him, according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Central Pennsylvania Girl Missing For Days: Police

A teenage girl has been missing from her home in central Pennsylvania for days, according to police.Lana Halilovic, 16, of Harrisburg, has not been seen since she left her home on Dec. 2 at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township police.Lana is described as approximately 5 foot…
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

'He walked on the bus and began shooting,' 3 shot, 1 dead after gunman opens fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooter opened fire and injured three passengers inside a Kalamazoo metro bus on Saturday morning. Investigators said the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Anthony Oliver, boarded a bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center and started shooting at passengers. “Mr. Oliver walked on the bus and began shooting,”...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Reading Hospital
Berks Weekly

Reading Police make arrest in Penn Street fatal shooting

The Reading Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 30 year-old Exeter Township man Monday in downtown Reading. The shooting happened on Monday, November 22, 2021, at approximately 1:20pm, in the 500 block of Penn Street. When Police got to the scene, they...
READING, PA
NY1

Man arrested for shooting 2 police officers in the Bronx, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Two police officers were shot the night before Thanksgiving in the Bronx after responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun, the NYPD confirmed. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in front of a building near East 187 Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSLS

Shooting victim involved in Lynchburg hit-and-run, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A man who was shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday morning was involved in a hit-and-run, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities said the accident happened at the intersection of Atherholt Road and Thompson Drive just before 1 a.m. After the crash, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating overnight shooting that sent one to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man went to a hospital with a serious gunshot wound overnight in Lynchburg. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of Atherholt Road and Thompson Drive for a report of a hit-and-run involving a man who had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Warwick police fatally shoot man they say threatened officers with rifle

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was shot and killed by police, who say he pointed a gun at officers. The man’s family told NBC 10's Brian Crandall they called looking for help, and he shouldn’t have been shot. The police shooting happened late Monday night inside the Lockwood...
WARWICK, RI
First Coast News

Man in life-threatening condition after Arlington shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in life-threatening condition after a domestic related shooting in the Arlington area Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to the 7900 block of India Avenue around 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fox 19

Shooting at Oakley IHOP under investigation, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was shot on Friday night at the Oakley IHOP, police say. Cincinnati police responded to a report of shots fired at the IHOP on Grier Avenue around 7:46 p.m. Officers arrived just as a vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was leaving en...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 46

21-year-old man sought in Atlanta shooting death, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man in connection to a homicide case in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says 21-year-old Jermaine Harlow is wanted for the shooting death of a man on Oct. 28. The incident happened on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. When...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit News

Drive-by shooting wounds 2, sparks crash in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a drive-by shooting Tuesday on the city's north side that left two people hospitalized. Three men were traveling in a Chrysler Sebring near Eight Mile and Gratiot around 3:15 p.m. "when an unknown suspect fired from a vehicle, striking two of the victims," investigators said in statement.
DETROIT, MI
Fox 19

Oakley IHOP shooting suspect in custody, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect in a weekend shooting at the Oakley IHOP is in custody, police say. The Nov. 26 shooting happened after a physical altercation between two IHOP employees, according to Cincinnati police. The suspected shooter, 28-year-old Terrance Jones, came to the restaurant and confronted one of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
KCRA.com

Sacramento man killed in Gilroy shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was killed in a shooting in Gilroy on Wednesday, according to police. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. Police said the suspect shot at the victims’ vehicle several times, striking two people inside. The victims...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Rock Hill Herald

Rock Hill man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say

A man is charged with murder after Rock Hill police say he fatally shot another man Tuesday morning in Rock Hill, police said. Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25, of Rock Hill, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and illegal carrying of a gun, according to Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
ROCK HILL, SC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy