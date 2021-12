LAS VEGAS – Austin Williams brought the ‘Ammo’ for his latest performance. There is a case to be made that Quatavious Cash was the victim of an early stoppage, as Williams awarded a second-round stoppage in their middleweight affair. Williams sent Cash to the canvas with a flurry of punches that began and ended with a left hand upstairs. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. deemed the sequence as fit to end the fight at 0:26 of round two Saturday afternoon at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO