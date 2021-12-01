Joe Mixon gives Bengals fifth Player of the Week honors this season

On this post-Thanksgiving week, the Bengals have plenty to be thankful for. They have been gobbling up wins and weekly awards as well.

Joe Mixon added to that list after his incredible performance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon finished with a career-high 165 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns as the Bengals embarrassed the Steelers, 41-10. The 165 yards are also the most a Bengals player has ever rushed for against the Steelers.

For his performance, Mixon was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12. He’s the fourth different Bengal this season to win Player of the Week and it’s the fifth occurrence this season, as Evan McPherson has won Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Weeks 1 and 11). Joe Burrow won in Week 4 and Ja’Marr Chase in Week 7.

Chase also was AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September after his incredible start to his rookie season.

The other winners from Week 12 include Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, Packers CB Rasul Douglas, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, Raiders K Daniel Carlson and Falcons P Thomas Morstead.