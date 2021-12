Situations arise every day requiring attorneys to commence an action seeking court intervention to obtain immediate provisional relief, “respecting the subject of the action,” to protect a client against actions, in violation of the client’s rights, by a person, who is either threatening, about to do, doing, or procuring or suffering to be done, actions, violating those rights, or which, if unrestrained would produce injury to the client during the pendency of the action. See CPLR §6301.

LAW ・ 16 HOURS AGO