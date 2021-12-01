ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Is Leaving Her 20s with a Bang(erz): It's 'Now or Never' for Forbes 30 Under 30 List

By Daniela Avila
Cover picture for the articleThe Bangerz songstress was named in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 List on Wednesday (along with the lists' all-time 30 Under 30) and the singer expressed her gratitude in a Twitter post following the announcement. "FORBES 30 UNDER 30," the 29-year-old singer captioned a behind the scenes video from...

kiss951.com

11 Iconic Miley Cyrus Music Videos

For over a decade, Miley Cyrus has been making music accompanied with visuals. Below, we’ve compiled the top 11 music videos that show just how Miley paved the way for herself into the music industry. Jolene.
Us Weekly

Musicians Who’ve Called Out the Grammys Over the Years: Miley Cyrus, Adele and More

For almost as long as the Grammys have existed, musicians have been criticizing the voting process, the nominations and the winners. Grammys disses have taken many forms over the years, but in the 21st century, much of the commentary has focused on the awards show’s history of excluding women and Black artists from the major categories. Since the inaugural ceremony in 1959, only 10 Black artists have won the Album of the Year trophy.
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
Fox News

Miley Cyrus rocks thigh-high fishnet stockings, glamorous blonde bob for secret photo shoot

Miley Cyrus is getting ready for her close-up. On Wednesday, the singer was spotted heading to shoot a secret project at the Hollywood Palladium. The 28-year-old had all eyes on her as she rocked a freshly curled Marilyn Monroe-inspired blond bob, along with a white faux fur cropped coat with matching shorts. The star paired her look with black thigh-high fishnet stockings.
mix929.com

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna make ‘Forbes” 30 Under 30 Hall of Fame

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have made Forbes‘ Under 30 Hall of Fame in honor of the 30 Under 30 list’s 10th anniversary. Miley initially made the 30 Under 30 list in 2014 at age 21, just after her album Bangerz came out. She’s since released three more albums and founded the Happy Hippie Foundation to support LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth.
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Miley Cyrus rejoices at making Forbes 30 under 30: ‘Thank you for the honour’

Miley Cyrus has celebrated making the cut for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list at the age of 29. The “Wrecking Ball” singer expressed gratitude on Twitter following the announcement of the list on Wednesday (1 December).“I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honour,” Cyrus wrote, alongside a video from her 30 Under 30 photoshoot.In the video, the singer says “songwriting is the greatest joy” that she has “in her life”.“It’s my favourite element of what I do,” she said. “Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I...
iheart.com

Olivia Rodrigo & The Kid LAROI Named In Forbes '30 Under 30' List

Forbes has released this year's "30 Under 30," and both Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have achieved coveted positions in the list. Miley Cyrus, Justin Lubliner, Tayla Parx, and Phil Quist served as judges for this year's Music section of the "30 Under 30" list. Rodrigo and The Kid...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Making 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 List: ‘It Was Now Or Never’

Miley Cyrus has made the cut for Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List, and the singer took to Twitter following the announcement on Wednesday (Dec. 1) to express her gratitude. “FORBES 30 UNDER 30,” the singer captioned a video from her 30 Under 30 shoot. “I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci.”
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in a Shimmering Top & Strappy Silver Heels for Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Cover Shoot

Miley Cyrus was styled in a glamorous look for her new Forbes “30 Under 30” issue shoot. The cover star, 29, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot today on Instagram, and in it, the singer-songwriter is modeling a silver sequin-covered sleeveless turtleneck top with high-waisted black trousers and a pair of strappy silver metallic slingback heels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) “FORBES 30 UNDER 30. #HallOfFame2022 The first time I was featured on this list I was 14. I turned 29 last week. The last hoorah! Thank you for the honor. @forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci,”...
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
energy941.com

Miley Cyrus’s Lips Are “On Fire” From Ariana Grande’s Plumping Gloss

Miley Cyrus seems super excited about Ariana Grande’s beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, especially the plumping lip gloss. Grande posted about her brand’s launch to Instagram in which Cyrus posted, “Okurrrrrr……Just unboxed my gifttttta that sh*t is unclockable! My lips are currently on (fire emoji) from using the entire tube of plumping gloss! I loveeeeeee you!”.
