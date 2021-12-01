ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 19, charged over death of Amber Gibson

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a teenage girl in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing from her home in the Hillhouse area on Friday. The 16-year-old's body was discovered at Cadzow...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Flowers#Hamilton Sheriff Court#Moore House Academy
BBC

Man released over deaths of Jennifer and Stephen Chapple

A 67-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a couple in a Somerset village has been released under investigation. The pair, named locally as Jennifer and Stephen Chapple, died at a house in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton while two young children were inside on Sunday night. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Central Tribune

Mankato man charged with murder, manslaughter in death of infant

MANKATO, Minn. -- A Mankato man was ordered held this week on $1 million conditional bail on charges that he caused the death of his 2-month-old daughter. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, is charged in Blue Earth County District Court with second-degree murder-without intent, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and three counts of a malicious punishment of a child.
MANKATO, MN
harlanenterprise.net

Baxter man faces charges following woman’s death

A Baxter man is facing charges including kidnapping (victim death) and unlawful imprisonment after a deceased woman was allegedly found inside his residence. Donald Turner, 58, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Det. Jake Middleton. According to the citation, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a...
BAXTER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Seven teenagers charged with murdering father-of-two as he walked home from night out

Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
live5news.com

Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man has been charged with homicide by child abuse, according to deputies. Ny’Jshore Jareek Green, 20, was arrested and charged in the death of a 3-month-old. On November 16, deputies responded to a home in Manning where they found a 3-month-old unresponsive and...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Greenville County authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death of a -4-year-old earlier this month. Jonathan Jeremy Groves, 49, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a Nov. 7 shooting incident. Authorities said Groves...
GREENVILLE, SC
Wrcbtv.com

SC man charged in shooting death of Virginia police officer

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer during a welfare check in western Virginia earlier this month. Michael White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, was indicted Monday in the death of Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler earlier this month, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. White is charged with aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and a dozen other offenses, Wise County court documents show. Aggravated murder, a felony, calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
VIRGINIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Depew man faces multiple charges connected to ex-wife's death

DEPEW, N.Y. — Sayed Nair, 38, of Depew is now behind bars facing multiple charges, including the murder of his estranged wife, 33-year-old Nazeefa Tahir over the weekend. On Tuesday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn commented on the tragic homicide calling it an "awful crime." According to Flynn, Nasir...
DEPEW, NY
The Independent

Body identified as missing teenager Amber Gibson

The body of a teenage girl found near Cadzow Glen, Hamilton has been identified as 16-year-old Amber Gibson, Police Scotland said.Amber had been reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday,  November 26.Her body was discovered at 10.15am on Sunday, November 28.Her death is being treated as unexplained, police said.Chief Inspector Briony Daye said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amber’s loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss.“As we continue our inquiries, there will be an increased police presence in the area.“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken with officers to please call 101, quoting incident 1281 of November 28.” Read More Two arrested after cannabis with street value of £182,000 seizedEngineers from across UK help restore power to homes after Storm Arwen damageWes Streeting ‘delighted’ with health role just months after NHS saved his life
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged after £500,000 drugs seized in raid

Police have seized cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £500,000.Officers with a warrant raided a property in East Main Avenue in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen at 12.10pm on Saturday.Two men, aged 27 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Aberdeen that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so, if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” Read More Grenfell fire consequence of ‘unbridled passion for deregulation’, inquiry toldEducation Department rows back on controversial mask-wearing adviceEnvironmental message projected onto power station chimney ahead of demolition
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man jailed for trying to murder lottery-winning partner

A man who tried to murder his £5.5m lottery-winning partner has been jailed for 13 years. Stephen Gibbs, 45, attacked Emma Brown at their home in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 30 January. The flooring worker flew into a rage when Ms Brown told him she wanted to end their...
LOTTERY
PennLive.com

Dismembered body of Pa. woman found in bay; man charged in her death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was charged with killing a Pennsylvania woman after her dismembered body was found dumped in a bay, police said Wednesday. Tampa Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Kessler earlier this week on drug charges while investigating the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Kessler is facing charges of second-degree murder and abusing a dead body.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy