To speak with American Hockey League legend Willie Marshall on the rink floor of Hersheypark Arena is to take a trip back to a much different time. The AHL of the 1950’s and 1960’s when Marshall dominated was one of arena orchestras. Of chicken wire surrounding the rink. Of the likes of the Baltimore Clippers, Buffalo Bisons, Cleveland Barons, and Pittsburgh Hornets on the schedule. Of Gerry Cheevers playing every single game in net for the 1964-65 Rochester Americans. Of an interlocking schedule with the old Western Hockey League as the AHL faced dramatic changes to the business in the mid-1960s. And of an era in which the AHL could claim the seventh-best team in all of hockey.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO