They might have been the most famous musicians in the world, but there was a bit of understandable nerves when The Beatles convened just after New Year’s in 1969. For the past two years they’d sworn off touring, focusing instead on studio experimentation with such aurally adventurous releases as Sgt. Pepper’s and Magical Mystery Tour. Now they wanted to write songs together again, the old-fashioned way, and perform them in front of people. Conceived as a live album and TV special that would capture their first performance before an audience since 1966, the group’s “Get Back” project would morph several times...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO