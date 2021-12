Bandai Namco’s controversial fighter Jump Force is being removed from physical and digital stores in August of next year. Jump Force has been in the news a lot for all the wrong reasons since its release back in 2019. The game was met with appalling reviews on launch, and the developers have never really improved on anything. The gameplay is very wonky, the character’s designs are off-putting and the dialogue in the story mode is poorly written to name a few common complaints. On top of all of that, the game is now being removed for unknown reasons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO