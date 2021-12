We got Joe Bonsor, a PhD student and palaeontologist for the Natural History Museum London and the University of Bath, to react to the various dinosaurs shown in the Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue. From the iconic T-Rex and its new feather coating to the misunderstood Oviraptor and the recently discovered Moros Intrepidus, Joe gives us his expert opinion on just how realistic these dinosaurs are. Do you have suggestions as to what our Dinosaur Expert should look at next, films, games? Let us know in the comments below!

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO