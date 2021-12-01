CCSO seeks identity of persons of interest related to vehicle burglary in Fleming Island

Persons of Interest in vehicle burglary Clay County Sheriff's Office seeks identity of persons of interest in vehicle burglary. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify multiple persons of interest in connection to a vehicle burglary that happened on Nov. 24.

The burglary occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Eagle Harbor Tennis Park in Fleming Island.

Afterward, the persons of interest were seen on camera in Jacksonville at a Best Buy on Southside Boulevard. They used the victim’s American Express credit card to make a purchase of $3,873.98.

The persons of interest also tried to make a purchase of $627.50 inside of a Target on Southside Boulevard but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest should contact Detective Holmes at 904-264-6512 or by email at shoulmes@claysheriff.com.

Persons of interest:

