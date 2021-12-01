ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

CCSO seeks identity of persons of interest related to vehicle burglary in Fleming Island

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihwJC_0dBT3vtP00
Persons of Interest in vehicle burglary Clay County Sheriff's Office seeks identity of persons of interest in vehicle burglary. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify multiple persons of interest in connection to a vehicle burglary that happened on Nov. 24.

The burglary occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Eagle Harbor Tennis Park in Fleming Island.

Afterward, the persons of interest were seen on camera in Jacksonville at a Best Buy on Southside Boulevard. They used the victim’s American Express credit card to make a purchase of $3,873.98.

The persons of interest also tried to make a purchase of $627.50 inside of a Target on Southside Boulevard but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest should contact Detective Holmes at 904-264-6512 or by email at shoulmes@claysheriff.com.

Persons of interest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWgY5_0dBT3vtP00
Persons of Interest in vehicle burglary Clay County Sheriff's Office seeks identity of persons of interest in vehicle burglary. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

‘You took a major part of my soul’: Jacksonville mom seeking answers after teen son’s October death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Angela Thomas-Wesley had a special bond with her youngest son, 19-year-old Patrick Wesley Jr. “‘I love you, Mama, I love you Mama,’” Thomas-Wesley recalled her son telling her, “and then he’s always, ‘Mama, don’t stress about nothing, don’t worry about it,’ he’d say, ‘we’ve got each other.’”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police: loaded guns and machete in home of suspect who threatened to attack NYC parade

NEW YORK — A man accused of threatening to attack the LGBTQ+ community in New York City was arrested and faces charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. 74-year-old Robert Fehring is accused of sending at least 60 threatening letters to members of the LGBTQ+ community and affiliated organizations over an eight-year period, CBS News reported. In those letters, prosecutors say Fehring threatened to assault, shoot, and bomb both individuals and organizations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fleming Island, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy