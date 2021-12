The City of New Bedford took to Facebook to announce that it was working to suspend trash pickup at the downtown Family Dollar store for “repeated trash violations.”. A photo was posted on the City of New Bedford’s official Facebook page of a large amount of trash on the curb outside the store, located at 771 Purchase Street, overflowing into the roadway. The trash pile appeared to be mostly cardboard boxes and packaging materials.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO