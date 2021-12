Rapper/ Producer Jessica Robinson professionally known as Zodiac Tracks is an artist coming out of the Bay Area. Born March 29th Zodiac Tracks has been making music all her life but just started releasing music recently with her first release “Vital Virgo” in 2021 and her following release “Caring Cancer” and let me tell you versatility is her major standout. The 27 year old super producer and rapper has been inspired by many different artists but we asked the bay area artist “Who inspires you the most?” And her answer was “My Grandparents” and that’s an inspiration that’s so beautiful and powerful it’s no wonder why she’s always on her grind and rather be at the studio than the club. Make sure y’all keep an eye out on this amazing Artist. Her next release is on Christmas December 25th so make sure to tune in when it drops!!

