Two young children were safely recovered after the unattended vehicle they were in was stolen Tuesday afternoon in Newark, police said. A thief took the SUV around 4:20 p.m. near a bank in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara. The children - ages 11 and 9 - were seated in the vehicle when it was stolen, O’Hara said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO