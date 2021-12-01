RIP Titanfall

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" was released on everything from the Nintendo Switch to the PS5 on November 11. Die-hard "GTA" fans were excited to take a five-star police chase down memory lane, rekindling their love for the adrenaline-fueled PS2 and original Xbox titles in ultra HD resolution. "GTA 3," "Vice City," and "San Andreas" were all critical successes back in their day, but so far the critical reviews for the remastered trilogy have been more than a little disappointing. This is largely due to the game being exceptionally buggy, with glitches ranging from funny to downright creepy. In fact, "GTA: The Trilogy" is now the worst-ranked game of 2021 on several platforms. The PC version even had to be pulled shortly after hitting digital storefronts. Things actually got so bad that Rockstar had to come out and apologize for the awful state the game was released in, stating that they hope to fix many of the problems in the game in future updates, but still leaving many fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO