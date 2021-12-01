ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Titanfall

By Nathan Simmons
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Titanfall" has had a difficult road over the last few years. Respawn's mech-centric shooter has garnered a massive fanbase since it launched back in 2014, and that appreciation has only grown with the release of a direct sequel, "Titanfall 2," and the battle royale sensation that is "Apex Legends." However, years...

Escapist Magazine

Titanfall 1 Sales Have Been Discontinued, but Titanfall Universe ‘Will Continue’

Respawn Entertainment has discontinued new sales of Titanfall 1 starting today. The studio made the announcement on social media, stating that the multiplayer-only title will also exit gaming subscription services, such as Xbox Game Pass, starting March 1, 2022. Servers for Respawn’s debut project will remain online for the foreseeable future though, so there is still an opportunity for those who own a copy to hop in. Titanfall 1 being discontinued comes after news earlier this year that the studio only had “one or two” developers working on the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
