FENDI and Mabeo | Presenting Kompa Collection at Design Miami

Click here to read the full article. “Every single store [in the Miami Design District] is trying to outdo the other with more and more ‘playful’ and elaborate forms of expression. I find them all over the top,” said Peter Marino, the New York-based architect who designed the new Chanel store in the bustling neighborhood, which opens today. “In this context, I’m trying to make the Chanel building stand out with an old simplicity that will offer quite a relief.” Located in the heart of the district at 155 NE 41st Street, the new boutique feeds off the area’s mix of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO