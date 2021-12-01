FENDI and Mabeo | Presenting Kompa Collection at Design Miami
The title of the collection, Kompa, comes from the Mabeo’s eldest craftsperson. The name means “something that is complete,” inspired by the holistic approach of the project development process. While certain projects were...
Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fendi is once again teaming with Design Miami, running from Wednesday to Dec. 5, with the Rome-based luxury group partnering with Mabeo, the furniture and accessories brand founded by Peter Mabeo in Gaborone, Botswana in 1997.
Fendi has asked Mabeo and its design studio to develop products that emphasize Botswana’s craftsmanship.More from WWDFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosFront row at Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022
Consulting with artisans spread across the country, Mabeo is shining a spotlight on the techniques and craft...
Joining his current series that explores transitory spaces as metaphors. Harry Nuriev, the founder of Crosby Studios, unveiled his latest installation — entitled “The Bedroom” — for Design Miami as part of his current series of works that explore transitory spaces as metaphors. The Russian-born architect and designer recently showcased the first part of the lineup that depicts “traveling through different layers of space, reality, and consciousness,” with the “The Elevator” and “The Garage” spaces.
Following its presentation in Paris for Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, Balenciaga is now readying for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Titled “The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened,” Demna Gvasalia‘s upcoming line will be accompanied by a video of the same name, as per WWD. A lookbook will also debut alongside the video.
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, just days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry's most high-profile black designer. Drones formed Abloh's initials and spelled out the words "Virgil was here" in...
Levi’s has teamed up with Amsterdam-based design duo Atelier Reservé for a limited-edition genderless collection. Founded in 2016 by visual artist Alljan Moehamad and designer Deyrinio Fraenk, Atelier Reservé has become renowned for the innovative ways it reworks vintage Levi’s stock to create new garments in each of its collections.
Virgil Abloh’s legacy is being celebrated in Miami on Tuesday with the unveiling of the influential artist’s final show for Louis Vuitton, where he served as men’s artistic director for three years. “It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh,” Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s...
Shortly after an official announcement that Virgil Abloh had lost his private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare aggressive form of cancer,. announced that the posthumous presentation of his Spring/Summer 2022 collection in Miami would “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.”. In front of...
At the 2016 Design Miami, Virgil Abloh, Kanye West's creative director, debuted what he calls "a new vocabulary" for furniture design. Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41. Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private...
Dezeen promotion: Lexus has created a virtual model of its upcoming installation by Germane Barnes, which enables people from around the world to customise it ahead of its unveiling at Design Miami. Called ON/, the installation by Miami architect Barnes, developed in collaboration with students at the University of Miami,...
For design miami 2021, FENDI has invited MABEO, the furniture and accessories brand from botswana, africa, to develop products that build on their ongoing research into craft specializations. consulting with artisans spread across the country, MABEO traveled many miles to inform the project’s collaborative development and bring together the techniques and viewpoints that exist between the various craft activities of botswana.
Driven to celebrate the cycle and beauty of life, Polish artist Marcin Rusak reimagines floral decay and waste as precious intricate sculptures at Design Miami in his new collection, “Flora Contemporaria.”. In partnership with Twenty First Gallery, the inventive body of work is inspired by Josef Frank’s Flora Cabinets, created...
Lexus unveiled ON/ at Design Miami/, presenting the power and potential of the automaker’s LF-Z Electrified concept car. The immersive installation embodies the human-centered, future-oriented approach to design and craftsmanship that is shared by Lexus, architect and professor, Germane Barnes, and his team at the University of Miami. The title serves as a nod to the on-and-off switch as a vision of a carbon-neutral future powered by electric technology.
While Art Basel Miami Beach anchored Miami’s boasting week of art, design and fashion last week, Design Miami/, right across the street at the Pride Park, determined the busy calendar’s design trajectory. With the return of the in-person affairs, the fair’s 17th iteration did justice to the missed interactions and dialogues around design today.
Balmain is partnering with (RED) and Live Nation’s Brand Entertainment agency, Spotlite, to kick off Miami Art Week. The collaboration features a temporary contemporary art installation from French-Swiss artist, Saype, who is known for his unique pieces that combine street and landscape art to inspire thoughtful conversation surrounding environmental and social issues. An activist himself, Saype has developed eco-friendly ephemeral installations all over the world, whether that be on grassy hills, snow, or sand.
After taking over the K-Pop world, Lisa of supergroup BLACKPINK is diving into fashion as well. French luxury brand Celine recently announced Lisa as their Haute Parfumerie Ambassador. Lisa became a brand ambassador in 2019 for ready-to-wear fashion and accessories, but the new role includes partnerships on perfume and candles.
ModernHaus Soho has taken its art-centric approach and chic downtown taste to a new level. Inspired by progressive art works by those such as Renoir and Manet, the New-York City hotel has remixed six notable paintings and redesigning them with a modern twist for the property’s latest brand campaign. Each photograph features the stylish property, highlighting its guest rooms, restaurants, and cocktail lounges.
Los Angeles-based fashion label No Sesso has released its latest collection “Ghetto Gold.” Co-designers Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph unveiled the glamorous range of bespoke clothing at this year’s Art Basel Miami. Presented alongside Jeffrey Deitch’s highly viewed “Shattered Glass” exhibition, No Sesso’s hand-crafted fashion garments and accessories are wearable works of art.
Chanel‘s Métiers d’Art collection has returned for the 2021/2022 season. Debuted in Paris, the show was held at a venue dubbed le19M designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti. “It’s a vast, very open space, with a façade adorned with threads of white concrete, a garden, beautiful walkways, and a large gallery where exhibitions will also be held,” explains Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “I asked Dimitri Chamblas to choreograph the film that will be presented before the show. The invitation box includes a collection of texts by the rappers Claude MC Solaar and Abd Al Malik, and writers such as Sarah Chiche, Anne Berest and Nina Bouraoui, recounting their vision of the Maisons d’art residing at le19M,” she adds.
Click here to read the full article. “Every single store [in the Miami Design District] is trying to outdo the other with more and more ‘playful’ and elaborate forms of expression. I find them all over the top,” said Peter Marino, the New York-based architect who designed the new Chanel store in the bustling neighborhood, which opens today. “In this context, I’m trying to make the Chanel building stand out with an old simplicity that will offer quite a relief.”
Located in the heart of the district at 155 NE 41st Street, the new boutique feeds off the area’s mix of...
