Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa family wins episode of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

A family in Santa Rosa is in the national spotlight for their holiday lights.

The Berndt Family won Monday night's episode of ABC's " The Great Christmas Light Fight ."

Their amusement park-like display features a train that winds its way through and lights up a magical holiday wonderland.

RELATED: Bay Area family to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' for railroad-themed display

"You guys, that was so cool," said co-host Carter Oosterhouse, "Yeah, that was so much fun! There's so many cool things to see."

The season finale of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is on Thursday at 9p.m. on ABC7.

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

