Santa Rosa family wins episode of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

A family in Santa Rosa is in the national spotlight for their holiday lights.

The Berndt Family won Monday night's episode of ABC's " The Great Christmas Light Fight ."

Their amusement park-like display features a train that winds its way through and lights up a magical holiday wonderland.

"You guys, that was so cool," said co-host Carter Oosterhouse, "Yeah, that was so much fun! There's so many cool things to see."

The season finale of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is on Thursday at 9p.m. on ABC7.