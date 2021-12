Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are still headed to the Student Prince in Springfield next week to meet with Western Massachusetts supporters. But the event, initially slated as an optimistic fundraiser promising “FOUR MORE YEARS” for the Baker administration, will instead be repurposed as a holiday party — after the pair announced last Wednesday they will not seek a third term in office.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO