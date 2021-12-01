Willa Chasmsweet Wasserman: Exposing a Larger Queer History Through Painting

"Death Before Decency" – how's that for some holiday cheer? Blame it on this week's Chronicle gift guide issue, but I've been reminiscing about some of my most treasured gifts of queer years past. At the top of that list lies a very special, metal-AF emblazoned T-shirt gifted to me some years ago by Austin-turned-Canadian lez rocker Gretchen Phillips. Like any memorable gift, it carries a fascinating story: In the early Eighties, the so-called Austin Citizens for Decency collected enough signatures to hold an election on a housing ordinance that, if passed, would legalize discrimation based on sexual orientation. This, understandably, was a BFD, as many have recounted to me in their retellings of the cause célèbre. In response, a fierce opposition formed – largely led by Citizens for a United Austin, created by the now-defunct Austin Lesbian/Gay Political Caucus. Around this same time, Gretchen – freshly out of high school in Houston – landed in Austin, where one such day she found her way to an anti-ACD fundraiser, replete with "Death Before Decency" T-shirts for sale. For a queer Austin history freak, I'll always treasure having my very own piece of that history, but most importantly, Gretchen's generosity will always remind me of the importance and legacy of queers helping, supporting, rallying, and appreciating other queers. With the holigays approaching, I and James Scott reckon Qmmunity's gift guide is an excellent place to start if you're looking to treat somebody else (or yourself) with some queer cheer. From CBD skincare to a$$-themed dad hats, you can find the guide at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO