For the second time this season, T.J. Watt is returning to the Steelers lineup after missing just one game due to injury. Watt will be back Sunday to face the Bengals after sitting out last week against the Chargers because of lingering hip and knee issues from the Lions game. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the two previous sessions and carries no injury designation for Week 11.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO