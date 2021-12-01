Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown will miss at least two weeks due to lingering ankle injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss at least two weeks as he rests his sprained ankle (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Brown, who suffered his injury way back in Week 6, will try to return after sitting out games against the Falcons and Bills.

Brown also missed eight games in 2020, his inaugural season with the Buccaneers. In his five games played this year, Brown has registered 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite Brown’s lengthy absence, Tampa Bay’s offense has been as prolific as expected, leading the league in both points (31.5) and passing yards (315.5) per game.

The earliest Brown is likely to return will be in Week 15, when the Bucs host the Saints on Sunday night.