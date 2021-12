Students in Alabama are struggling to learn math, reading and science -- something long reflected in the state’s poor national rankings. The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com has written about test scores and assessments and failing grades plenty of times. For a recent project, called “High Flyers,” though, we wanted to do something different -- and highlight strides 43 high-poverty, high-need schools are doing to get more students on track.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO