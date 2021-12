Lucas Giolito was a little bit cold to start the 2021 season. He had a bit of “April arm” that he dealt with but he turned it around quickly. He was the Opening Day starter for the Chicago White Sox and has come to deserve that honor as he is the best pitcher on the staff. He didn’t have the best year as Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn were a little bit better for most of the season but he is their main guy.

