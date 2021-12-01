ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leonard Fournette on Call of Duty, why he doesn't play Madden and signing with Jerry Jones

By Noah Smith, The Washington Post, Noah Smith
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Leonard Fournette signed with a new team this month, one partially owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Don't turn in your No. 7 Bucs jersey just yet, however. Fournette is part of a group of sports stars that recently signed with esports...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Jerry Jones calls out Amari Cooper for being unvaccinated

For the Dallas Cowboys, they sure are missing star wide receiver Amari Cooper. The speedster tested positive for COVID last week, missing the 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper is also set to miss the Thanksgiving matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jerry Jones is disappointed and even...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones not happy with all the penalty calls in Cowboys loss

Jerry Jones was not at all happy following his Dallas Cowboys’ 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys owner was especially unhappy with all the penalties called in the game. The Cowboys were penalized 14 times for 166 yards, which is a franchise...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones isn’t a fan of “throw up ball”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given us more than a few colorful phrases over the years. Here’s another one. It’s an appropriate phrase on Thanksgiving, especially at this stage of the day. But he’s not talking about regurgitation, due either to gluttony or watching the Cowboys drop to 1-3 in their last four contests. He’s talking about a game in which several defensive pass interference penalties gave the Las Vegas offense significant chunks of yardage.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Jerry Jones
Sporting News

Cowboys-Raiders penalties frustrate Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones: 'Should be playing football, not tag'

Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium turned into laundry day. Flags spilled onto the turf non-stop for almost four hours as the Cowboys hosted the Raiders. The officiating crew led by referee Shawn Hochuli, son of Ed, produced 28 accepted penalties — 14 for each team — for 276 total yards (a franchise-record 166 against Dallas). The calls ranged from obvious false starts to an esoteric foul on Raiders center Andre James for a head bob. Dallas defensive back Anthony Brown was flagged four times for pass interference, with the last one setting up Las Vegas to win 36-33 in overtime.
NFL
12up

Jerry Jones calls out refs after loss to Raiders

In stunning fashion, the Las Vegas Raiders tripped to AT&T Stadium and took down the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller. While Dallas was without both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott still had the team in position to get the win. Las Vegas had other ideas, breaking countless...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Leonard Fournette or Shaq Barrett | Week 12 Game Ball

Head Coach Bruce Arians called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-31 high wire-act of a win on Sunday a "good team victory." Tom Brady echoed that sentiment, painting the Bucs' eighth 'W' of the season as a "really hard-fought team win." Leonard Fournette added, "It's a team sport; we came together, and we made it happen."
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: The legend of Leonard Fournette in Tampa

The Buccaneers should always be grateful that Leonard Fournette came to Tampa. Playoff Lenny. Lombardi Lenny. Lucas Oil Lenny. It doesn’t matter what you call Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette; you will quickly learn that it doesn’t matter. What does matter is how great Fournette has been during his time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys#The Washington Post#Hall Of Famers#Warzone
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Colts recap: Leonard Fournette, turnovers key in 38-31 win

Coming off of a 30-10 victory over the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 11, the Buccaneers (7-3) had a shorter week of practice ahead of a tough Week 12 road test against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) on Sunday afternoon. Looking to close the month of November on a...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Around the NFL: Leonard FOURnette, Packers Roll, Cam Benched, Mac ‘Money’ Jones, and More

Save for the Monday Night Football game tonight; another week of NFL football is in the books. I hope that you enjoyed your final Sunday of the season without the Bears playing. Matt Nagy is still the head coach, Justin Fields is dealing with cracked ribs, and the Bears are a hot mess. However, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to beat these guys twice:
NFL
AllBucs

RB Leonard Fournette Has Developed Into a Leader with the Buccaneers

Remember when the Buccaneers were down 17-0 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the 2020 season? The Bucs were sloppy on both offense and defense and were losing to a lesser opponent. This came after a big win over the Minnesota Vikings the week prior and the Bye Week seven days before that.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Leonard Fournette's Emergence In The Receiving Game Makes Him An RB1

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. This was yet another boring Monday Night Football game. Until you consider the fact that the Seattle Seahawks have never played a normal game. The Seahawks have been a slow-paced team, but their glacial pace last night was a new nadir. The team ran 43 plays, which is identical to the total number of rushing attempts Washington had as a team. It’s difficult for Russ to cook when the team refuses to let him into the kitchen. Wilson kept the team alive late with a long touchdown throw to Freddie Swaim, but it was all for naught as the team lost 17-15. It’s hard to tell what the team’s game plan is given that the running game is broken. Wilson was the leading rusher on the team, carrying the ball twice for 16yards. Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for 10 carries and 18 yards, a laughable amount. To make matters worse, DK Metcalf was barely targeted save for a handful of targets close to the end of the game. Gerald Everett led all Seahawks receivers in targets, posting a 5-37-1 receiving line. Unfortunately, you just have to keep rolling out Everett, Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett in your leagues, but don’t expect them to hit their ceilings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Earns NFC Player of the Week

This was kind of expected, but either way, it's good to read that Leonard Fournette has been named the NFC Player of the Week after his four touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Fournette ran for 100 yards on 17 carries and added 31 more yards on...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

How do you explain Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons? Jerry Jones: ‘He has IT.’

Micah Parsons has it. What it actually is, is almost impossible to define, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. But Parsons made it clear once more Thursday in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday night. The rookie linebacker had five pressures, three quarterback...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Does Jerry Jones Employ World's Most Vaccinated Person?

Come Hell, high water, three losses in four games or COVID outbreak at The Star, Jerry Jones remains an eternal glass-half-full kinda guy. Through the years, we've also grown accustomed the Dallas Cowboys owner's fits of hyperbole. Par for the course Tuesday morning when Jones went on his weekly radio...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy