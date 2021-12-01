Leonard Fournette on Call of Duty, why he doesn't play Madden and signing with Jerry Jones

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. This was yet another boring Monday Night Football game. Until you consider the fact that the Seattle Seahawks have never played a normal game. The Seahawks have been a slow-paced team, but their glacial pace last night was a new nadir. The team ran 43 plays, which is identical to the total number of rushing attempts Washington had as a team. It’s difficult for Russ to cook when the team refuses to let him into the kitchen. Wilson kept the team alive late with a long touchdown throw to Freddie Swaim, but it was all for naught as the team lost 17-15. It’s hard to tell what the team’s game plan is given that the running game is broken. Wilson was the leading rusher on the team, carrying the ball twice for 16yards. Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for 10 carries and 18 yards, a laughable amount. To make matters worse, DK Metcalf was barely targeted save for a handful of targets close to the end of the game. Gerald Everett led all Seahawks receivers in targets, posting a 5-37-1 receiving line. Unfortunately, you just have to keep rolling out Everett, Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett in your leagues, but don’t expect them to hit their ceilings.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO