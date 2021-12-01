ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinder Founders Settle Case Against Match for $441 Million

By Harrison Weber
dot.LA
dot.LA
 6 days ago

Dating giant Match will pay $441 million to several Tinder co-founders and early employees, who claimed that the company cheated them out of billions of dollars worth of stock options, according to regulatory filings.

Tinder's former CEO and dot.LA investor Sean Rad, former CMO Justin Mateen, and others brought the case against Match, charging that it misled two investment banks to suppress a private valuation of Tinder in 2017. The valuation was used at the time to establish the price of their stock options.

At each side of the court battle stood wealthy executives and investors who had already cashed in on the rise of mobile dating, pitting Rad and the others against billionaire media mogul and IAC chairperson Barry Diller and former Match CEO Greg Blatt.

“Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Match Group will pay plaintiffs $441 million, and plaintiffs will dismiss all claims presently on trial and in arbitration related to the 2017 Tinder valuation,” Match said in a filing. It’s a significant sum for Match, which had $523 million in cash and short-term investments on hand as of Sept. 30.

Tinder launched in 2012 out of Hatch Labs, IAC's now defunct incubator. The holding company — which buys and flips media and tech firms like Vimeo and Expedia — was also wrapped up in the case, but Match took on IAC’s liability when the two split into separate, publicly traded companies last year.

That means Match and its shareholders were stuck with footing the bill for the settlement.

The case kicked off at the start of November. Over the course of a month, Match’s stock price declined roughly 17% to $128.32 per share, while IAC’s stock price slipped more than 15% to 129.30 per share.

"The parties are pleased to announce that they have settled the valuation lawsuit presently on trial in New York Supreme Court and the related valuation arbitration,” the groups said in a joint statement. Spokespeople for the former Tinder executives declined to comment on the deal, and Match did not respond to a request for comment.

Related
dot.LA

Tagger Raises $15 Million to Tap Into the Creator Economy

Many brands rely on influencers to stay relevant in online discourse, but finding the right public figure can be tricky. That’s where Tagger comes in. Though it started in 2015 by Peter Kennedy as a music discovery service, the Santa Monica-based startup has evolved since Dave Dickman jumped on board as CEO in 2017 into an influencer marketing platform that helps companies search for influencers to promote their services or products.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

How the $2 Billion Case Over Tinder Is Playing Out, and What May Come Next

In a $2 billion case that's laid bare the clashes behind Tinder's meteoric rise, one person at the center of the dating app's finances is set to take the stand on Tuesday. James Kim, Tinder's former vice president of finance, is the latest witness handpicked by the service's co-founders. His testimony will follow up weeks of arguments, in which Tinder's early staffers have claimed that Match Group — and its former owner, IAC — cheated them out of billions of dollars-worth of stock options back in 2017.
TECHNOLOGY
dot.LA

Ex-Rivian VP Files Suit, Claiming She Was Slowly Shut Out From Company Decisions Ahead of IPO

Laura Schwab knew she would be taking a risk by joining Rivian, the Irvine-based electric vehicle startup. The company was in a race with Ford, Tesla and General Motors to have the first mass-market, all-electric pickup truck to market. Schwab was tasked with effectively building Rivian's sales and marketing operations from scratch, less than a year before the first orders for their R1T electric pickup truck were supposed to be met — all for a lower salary than what she'd earned in stints at Aston Martin of the Americas and Jaguar Land Rover North America.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Match Group#Arbitration#Mobile Dating#Iac#Hatch Labs#Vimeo#Expedia#New York Supreme Court
