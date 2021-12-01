ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Self-Driving Diary: A longtime Tesla driver’s perspective on FSD beta

By Chance Miller
electrek.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a month of safe and cautious driving, I finally achieved a Safety Score of 99 last week, and shortly thereafter, I was granted access to the Full Self-Driving Beta for my 2021 Model Y. The experience with the FSD Beta over the last seven days has made a few things...

electrek.co

CNET

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta now attaches video recordings to testers

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta testers will need to give up a little more privacy if they want to test the Level 2 driver-assist system. Electrek first reported Wednesday that the carmaker has updated its terms of agreement for FSD usage, and testers must now opt in to sharing video. That includes video recorded inside a Tesla and outside while FSD is active.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Tesla requires Full Self Driving testers to allow video collection in case of a crash

Tesla has gathered video footage as part of FSD before, but it was only used to train and improve its AI self-driving systems. According to the new agreement, however, Tesla will now be able to associate video to specific vehicles. “By enabling FSD Beta, I consent to Tesla’s collection of VIN-associated image data from the vehicle’s external cameras and Cabin Camera in the occurrence of a serious safety risk or a safety event like a collision,” the agreement reads.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Forbes

Tesla’s Self-Driving Business Is Powering Ahead Despite Setbacks

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up by almost 60% year-to-date, with its market cap crossing the rarefied $1 trillion mark recently. The run-up is partly due to Tesla’s solid execution, with deliveries for this year poised to grow by almost 70% to about 850,000 vehicles, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Tesla’s sizable lead in the self-driving market has also traditionally been a very big driver of the company’s valuation. So how far ahead is Tesla’s self-driving system versus peers, and how does it stack up versus driver-driven vehicles. See our dashboard analysis on Just How Far Ahead Is Tesla In The Self-Driving Race? for more details. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
ECONOMY
CNET

2021 Tesla Model Y review: Nearly great, critically flawed

Reviewing a Tesla is a bit like hitting a moving target. Eschewing the traditional model year cycle, Tesla is constantly delivering software updates, battery pack tweaks and new sensor packages. At some point, we just need to take aim and loose the arrow, and so that's what we're doing here. This is a review of a 2021 Tesla Model Y as it was in November of 2021, about three months after we bought one. Yes, unlike most of the car reviews you read here and elsewhere on these great internets, we at Roadshow put down our hard-earned money to take this Model Y home and give it a true and proper test. We'll own it for a two-year lease, but after as many months, it's time for the first of what I imagine will be multiple reviews.
CARS
insideevs.com

DragTimes' Take On Tesla FSD Beta & How He Got It Despite Racing

If you follow Brooks Weisblat's popular YouTube channel DragTimes, you may know that he's been hoping to get Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology. Brooks paid for the feature, but he was concerned he may not get the software update since his racing makes it hard to achieve a high Tesla Safety Score. In fact, he's shared scores that are among the lowest we've seen.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Wants To Record FSD Beta Testers Due To Safety Risks

Tesla has decided to use its multi-camera system, the same system that powers Autopilot, TeslaCam, and Sentry Mode, to record Full Self-Driving Beta testers inside and outside their vehicle. Interestingly, will Tesla is asking the owners to agree to being recorded, it seems they don't really have a choice, so...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Latest FSD Customer Request Is Controversial

Tesla's testing of its Full Self-Driving Beta program is still happening but there are still a few kinks to work out. Two things happened earlier this month, specifically the first known accident and a recall of almost 12,000 vehicles due to a "communication error" involving the forward-collision warning. Now, per...
CARS
electrek.co

Podcast: Tesla’s ultimatum, Full Self-Driving 10.5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s new ultimatum to people delaying orders, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving 10.5 update, Mercedes-Benz EQB pricing, and more. Need more Electrek in your life? Subscribe to the Electrek Daily here.
CARS
torquenews.com

Dealer Offers To Drive a Tesla Model 3 for FREE for Six Months

Imagine driving a Tesla Model 3 free, for six months. A freelance car dealer from the Rhineland made its customers an insane offer in the summer: They can drive a Tesla Model 3 for free for six months and then give it back. Now he starts the action again. However, there are a few conditions to be aware of.
BUYING CARS
Mercury News

Larry Magid: Tesla’s full self-driving is promising but far from ready

As a Silicon Valley resident, I’m used to seeing autonomous cars from Waymo, Nuro and other companies being tested on local roads by professional drivers, and now I’m one of them. But, instead of being paid to test Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, I paid $7,000 (now $10,000 or $200 a month) for the privilege. And, after a couple of weeks of.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla releases new footage of auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort

Tesla’s head of AI has released new footage of the automaker’s auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort. It’s expected to be an important accelerator in improving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta. Labeling data for self-driving. Tesla is often said to have a massive lead in self-driving data thanks to having...
CARS
Here's what defines a self-driving car

Despite what some companies may say, there are no self-driving cars on sale. None. Zip. Not a single system currently bundled with a new car meets the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard for a true autonomous car. That includes Super Cruise from General Motors, BlueCruise from Ford and Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.
CARS
insideevs.com

FSD 10.5 Almost Never Disengages In 17-Minute Detroit Drive

In most Tesla Full Self-Driving videos showing the vehicle guiding itself around a set route, the car will get something wrong at some point and the driver has to intervene. The videos in which the vehicle actually drives itself without any issue are really not that common from what we’ve seen, but this FSD version 10.5 Beta drive is one of those rare actually autonomous drives.
CARS
motor1.com

Tesla Model S drives off cliff: Driver survives with just a scratch

Here we report on a recent crash involving a Tesla Model S that fell off a cliff left the car in pieces and totally destroyed, yet the occupant suffered only a few minor scratches. Even more impressive, the battery appears to have remained intact or mostly intact, as no fire damage is seen at the scene.
ACCIDENTS

