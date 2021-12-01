ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NW lawmakers weigh in on Supreme Court abortion case

spokanepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials from the Northwest are offering their views about today’s [Wednesday’s] U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Mississippi’s new abortion law. The law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As attorneys presented their cases to Supreme...

www.spokanepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Violent-Crime Definition Gets High-Court Hearing in Gun Case (1)

The Justice Department pressed the Supreme Court to reverse an appeals-court ruling that upends mandatory-minimum gun sentences in a case that appeared to divide the justices. The question considered by the Supreme Court Tuesday is whether attempted federal robbery counts as a “crime of violence” under a law that exposes defendants to stiff prison terms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Reason.com

If Roe Gets Overruled, Abortion Policy may not be "Left to the States"

Last week's oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, showed there is a good chance that the Supreme Court will soon overrule, or at least severely limit abortion rights long protected under Roe v. Wade and subsequent precedents. If Roe does get overruled, many people assume that abortion policy will be "left to the states." Some hope that, in that event, the temperature of the culture war over abortion might be lowered. Both red and blue state majorities could live under their preferred regimes. People who strongly oppose their state's policies on the issue might be able to "vote with their feet" for alternatives, including by crossing state lines to get an abortion, and then returning home after it is done.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Mike Padden
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Voices: Justice Sotomayor needs to admit why the Supreme Court is really poised to overturn Roe v Wade

The conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court is strongly signaling that it will overturn Roe v. Wade, the almost 50-year-old decision which made it illegal to ban abortion in the United States. Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked her right-wing colleagues over the possibility of such a result with a pointed rhetorical question: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”Sotomayor is trying to shame her colleagues, and with good reason. Criminalizing abortion and forcing women to give...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Eastern#Republican
Register Citizen

‘You’re Going to Be Finding Babies in Dumpsters’: Director of Mississippi’s Last Clinic Speaks Out as Supreme Court Weighs Major Abortion Case

Back in 1966 — seven years before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade — Mississippi was the first state in the nation to legalize abortion for victims of rape. Up until the early 1980s, when state legislators embarked on a campaign to shutter them via a series of increasingly onerous restrictions, there were more than a dozen abortion clinics serving women across the state. Today, only one is left: Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in Jackson, Mississippi, known as the Pink House for its garish and cheerful paint job.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy