ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrat Stacey Abrams announces 2nd try for Georgia governor

By Lalee Ibssa
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20m0Wj_0dBSz7Fe00

Stacey Abrams will be back on the campaign trail in a second bid for governor of Georgia next year, setting the stage for a possible rematch with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp whom she lost to in 2018.

Abrams, hoping to become the nation's first Black female governor, made her campaign announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gNN8_0dBSz7Fe00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams speaks at the Center for American Progress 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, May 22, 2019.

"I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power," Abrams said in an announcement video. "No matter where we come from in Georgia, or how long we've been here. We believe in this place and our folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice because in the end, we are one Georgia."

In 2018, she ran a high-profile race for governor against Kemp, but lost by less than two points. Abrams credits her loss to Georgia’s restrictive voter registration processes and voter purges.

Following the loss, Abrams continued to gain notoriety as she advocated for voting rights legislation. She launched the Fair Fight voter protection organization, which is credited with helping Joe Biden win Georgia in 2020, as well as Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the state's two Senate seats.

"We believe in this place and our folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice because in the end, we are one GA."

Abrams highlighted the work she’s accomplished since leaving the campaign trail in an announcement video that shows Abrams at community events and features various scenes of Georgians at work. "I've worked to do my part to help families make it through paying off medical debt for 68,000 Georgians expanding access to vaccines, bringing supplies to overwhelmed food banks, lending a hand across our state, especially in rural Georgia," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9jXO_0dBSz7Fe00
Zach Gibson/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Former US Representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is introduced before speaking at an election rally in Norfolk, Va., Oct. 17, 2021.

Amid her talking about issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and workers' rights, Abrams’ campaign ad featured a light-hearted moment as she walked with two young children. "I think you'd make a really good governor. All you have to do is stay tough and stay brave," the child tells her, likely alluding to the tough political battle ahead.

Kemp swiftly responded to Abrams’ announcement by attacking her policy positions. "Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family," he said in a statement.

Both Kemp and Abrams may face primary challenges but their announcements are likely to clear their party's fields, setting the stage for what should be a closely-watched political showdown.

Georgia is set to be thrust into the political landscape once again in 2022 as a pivotal battleground state featuring crucial Senate and House races, and now a tight gubernatorial matchup. It comes after two runoff elections in the state determined party control in the Senate in 2020. Georgia was also one of the states former Donald Trump targeted in his attempts to overturn the election after the state flipped for Biden.

Trump, who has harshly criticized Kemp for not supporting his efforts, has yet to endorse a candidate in this race.

A former Democratic state legislator running for governor, who switched party affiliations because of Trump, Vernon Jones, released a statement Wednesday taking aim at both Abrams and Kemp. "

"In 2018, Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams by the skin of his teeth. And in 2020, he betrayed us. In 2022, we cannot afford to cut it so close. I am the only candidate in the race for Governor who can grow the party, defeat Stacey Abrams, and Take Georgia Back," Jones said.

Comments / 71

Matthew McKemy
4d ago

Second try? She said she actually won that election and is the governor of Georgia. She never conceded. Basically, a terrible person and unfit to hold office.

Reply(8)
15
Michael Mcknight Sr
5d ago

Dead people need to get ready to vote. She didn’t have enough the last time. She won’t make that mistake this time.

Reply
25
David Mihal
4d ago

Tell her to go to Denver, where she lost millions for Atlanta, when she forced Major League Baseball to move the All Star game out of Georgia.

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second campaign for governor in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat last time around, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#State Of Georgia#Voter Registration#Democrat#Gop#Reuters#Fair Fight#Senate#Ga#Georgians
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Senator David Perdue to run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy