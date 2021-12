This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Dachshunds are some of the most recognizable dogs in the world. Their unique sausage shape has seen them dubbed as “wiener dogs”, and they’re incredibly loyal companions that love their owners. If you’re a dachshund owner, you know that a good diet is important to their health, as dachshunds can easily become overweight. An overweight dachshund, or any dog, for that matter, can end up with serious heart and joint problems. Unfortunately, much of the dog food you find in stores isn’t healthy.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO