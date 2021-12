When my daughter, Cecilia, was still living at home (she is now almost 25 and working as a biomedical engineer for the Feds in Birmingham) our little family had a tradition of inviting everyone to our house on Thanksgiving night after they had finished their stressful meals with their own families. These affairs usually drew 30-50 people, most of whom would show up bearing some kind of culinary or boozy contribution in addition to the plethora of culinary contributions and a punchbowl filled with a lethal libation I would concoct.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO