Yesterday, Tesla did one of those things were they turn some stupid joke made by their reclusive CEO Elon Musk into A Thing that Teslaterians can be convinced to buy, like those absurdly overpriced satin shorts or that absurdly overpriced tequila. This time the joke is a real knee-slapper referencing all of the recent whistle-blowing from people alleging racism and sexual harassment at Tesla facilities, so Tesla is selling some little stainless steel whistles shaped like Cybertrucks! Get it? A whistle? A $50 whistle! Oh, what a jape!

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO