Los Angeles, CA

Wale at The Novo on February 15th

By Conny Chavez
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWale is an American rapper mostly known for his 2006 hit song “Dig Dug Shake It.” Wale’s old school lyricism and fun energy gave him the opportunity to...

music.mxdwn.com

mxdwn.com

Turnstile with Citizen & Coco & Clair Clair at The Novo on February 24th

Turnstile is a hardcore punk band from Baltimore, Maryland mostly known for their album Time & Space. The band recently released their Turnstile Love Connection EP followed by their latest album Glow On. In celebration of their new music, Turnstile will be kicking off The Turnstile Love Connection Tour late February. The band will perform the first two dates accompanied by Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Nas, The Roots, Miguel, & More at the LA Historic Park on March 19th

The hip-hop and neo soul festival Smokin’ Grooves is returning in 2022, this time in downtown Los Angeles, California. The festival is making its major comeback with nearly 40 acts with headliners such as Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, and Jhené Aiko. Presented by Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee Presents, the one-day music festival is set at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on March 19th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Drake Withdraws 2 Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drake has withdrawn his nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) According to Variety, the Recording Academy confirmed that the rapper has withdrawn his nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. Following the move, voting will go forward with just four nominees, Variety said. Drake did not offer an explanation on the decision. Last month, the Grammy nominees were announced. Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January The show will be presented on Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25. The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
mxdwn.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mxdwn.com

Refused Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue Of Songs To Fan The Flames Of Discontent

The Swedish hardcore punk band, Refused, has joined the anniversary wagon and will re-release their second album, Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent. The album was originally released in 1996 and is now celebrating their 25th anniversary. In that time, the album has been remastered before this milestone occurred, which is already music to the fan’s ears, and now there are more surprises to come.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Linda Lindas Share Vibrant New Song And Video “Nino”

Viral sensation The Linda Lindas came out with a new track today. “Nino”, a song about a beloved cat, hit the streaming services today. The single comes swinging out the gate with a 2/2 punk beat and fun guitar grooves. “I have a cat / His name’s Nino / He’s a hunter cat /Killer of mice and rats” is intoned over and over. It pays homage to punk predecessors, but there’s a child-like quality that is refreshing, especially in a music scene that’s populated by, well, adults.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wale
mxdwn.com

LCD Soundsystem Perform Their Song “Other Voices” Live For The First Time

LCD Soundsystem knew their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel would be a hit before it even began, with the residency selling out immediately. The performances so far have captured audiences, such as their covers of Spacemen 3’s “Big City” and Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.” This residency is not only their first time performing live in three years, but the first time performing some songs live for the first time ever — including their song “Other Voices.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Everything But The Everything Unveils New Dark And Melody Driven Single “In Love…Again”

Now, it’s no secret that the Bay Area is the birth place of many inovative musicial projects and artists. Izzy The Gent, who is from the lovely Bay Are himself and operates under the moniker Everything But The Everything shows audiophiles world wide that this truth still holds up. Today, we are proud to premiere project’s newest dark and driven single “In Love … Again,” and may we say, we are in love.
MUSIC
courierjournal.net

Metcalf Pens Her 15th Book

FLORENCE – A well-known retired teacher of science and gifted education for the Florence City School system has recently published her 15th book. Doris Metcalf began writing during the early years of gifted education when there were few resources available for teaching gifted children. She began writing materials of her own that were published by several companies and used in gifted classrooms across the nation.
FLORENCE, AL
skiddle.com

Ravers Reunited 15th Birthday!

Join us as we celebrate 15 years of Ravers Reunited at The Emporium!. Customer reviews of Ravers Reunited 15th Birthday!. Loved everything about the venue and DJs were absolutely amazing meet some great friends on the way. Posted 28th Nov 01:17pm. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Amazing night everytime. Venue...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Club de Fromage - 15th Birthday Party

10:30pm til 3:30am (last entry 2:30am) Club de Fromage celebrate their 15th Birthday. Expect confetti cannons, sing-alongs, hula competitions, anarchic stage show & much more!. IMPORTANT MESSAGE REGARDING COVID POLICY AT CLUB DE FROMAGE. In order to keep our customers and staff safe we will be implementing the below policies...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

RANDOM 15th BIRTHDAY

We had such a good night. Really friendly crowd with great music. Lovely sized venue. Great to watch the DJ’s from the balcony. Congratulations Tristan on getting such a huge line up to Maidstone.
ENTERTAINMENT
mxdwn.com

Portrayal Of Guilt Share Dynamic New Track “Chamber Of Misery Pt. III”

Metal band Portrayal of Guild have a new single out. “Chamber Of Misery Pt.III” released today on Soundcloud through Decibel. The track followed a pair of records out this year, “We Are Always Alone” and November’s “Christfucker”. The song is so quintessentially screamo – sweeping, over-drive-y power chords and low register vocals. “Embracing the pain inside /Bringing my human form alive /What else do you want from me? /What else could you possibly use me for?” The darkness is palpable with the track.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Nergal Teams Up With John Porter On Groovy New Me And That Man Song And Video “Fight”

A metal legend Nergal and rock musician John Porter are teaming up for a new track. This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated – in 2017, the pair worked under the moniker Me and That Man and released a record. When that was finished, they parted ways, with Negal continuing Me and That Man as a solo project featuring other musical guests.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

