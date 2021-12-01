Wale at The Novo on February 15th

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drake has withdrawn his nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) According to Variety, the Recording Academy confirmed that the rapper has withdrawn his nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. Following the move, voting will go forward with just four nominees, Variety said. Drake did not offer an explanation on the decision. Last month, the Grammy nominees were announced. Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January The show will be presented on Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25. The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

