As the delta variant ran rampant this summer, Missouri officials pleaded with the federal government to allow a $100 gift card program to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines. But months later, just 20 of the 115 eligible local health departments have opted into the vaccine incentive program. The results come as part of a joint investigation by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19, a project of MuckRock and the Brown Institute.

