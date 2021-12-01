Honda Should Be Giving Americans A Better Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si sits somewhere between the standard fun-to-drive dynamics of a standard Honda Civic and the track-ready performance of a Type R model and has come to represent a sweet spot in Honda's Civic lineup for people that want genuine sportiness in a small reliable car they can drive every day. The Civic has a long history of having fun driving dynamics baked in but is mostly built to serve as an appliance, while the Type R is where Honda crams all the performance it can into the chassis. The Si is the thinking person's performance car, assuming you have to think about your wallet and getting to work every day as well as enjoying driving for driving's sake. While the nameplate has now been around for a while, the SI is not actually as old as many think, and expectations vary every time Honda adds the Si badge to a new generation of Civic. Here is what you should know about Honda's low-key gem of a trim level.

