Honda Should Be Giving Americans A Better Civic Si

From the December 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Just in case you couldn't figure this out on your own, the R in both the Civic Type R and the Golf R stands for racing. It could also stand for revvy, rapid, and (surprisingly) refined. Oh, we've got two more: recurring rivals. The fiercest fish in the hatchback tank, the Type R and the Golf R can't be in the same place without a fight breaking out. Things were peaceful in 2020, as Volkswagen took a year off from the Golf R. But as soon as the 2022 eighth-gen Golf showed up, it was on like a nitrous bottle in a Fast & Furious movie. (There, got that out of the way. An F&F reference is legally required in any hot-hatch review.)
Comments / 0