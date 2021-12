Northwell Health and Playback Health sign multiyear deal to launch patient engagement platform at clinical sites across health system. Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider and Playback Health, a software technology company dedicated to helping care providers build deeper, more meaningful connections with their patients, today announced a multiyear agreement to launch Playback’s patient engagement platform at select locations across the health system. Playback’s software technology empowers patients by supplying them with medical information that they can revisit, replay and share with others, enabling them to better understand their condition or treatment and more fully engage with their care.

