Tesla announces the launch of a 'cyber whistle'

By Entrepreneur en Español
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the "Cybertruck", the next vehicle that has been delayed to leave in 2022, Elon Musk this week presented his " Ciberwhistle ", a whistle that costs 50 dollars (1,067 Mexican pesos approximately)....

