Tesla announces the launch of a 'cyber whistle'

We still don’t know when the Tesla Cybertruck will get here, but when it does, it could be even more powerful than expected. Late last week, Tesla CEO and hypeman Elon Musk revealed out of nowhere that the top-of-the-line variant of the company’s eagerly anticipated electric truck will now feature four motors instead of three. He also teased a teased a couple of other new features, including the ability to drive diagonally. The announcement was made was made on Twitter, as is so often the case with Musk (Tesla disbanded its press department last year). In response to a tweet suggesting the...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO