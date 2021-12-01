ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Omicron COVID variant found in California, local impact remains unknown

By Bob Conrad
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washoe County health officials today said the impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant remains unknown. Omicron was found today in the U.S.–in California–for the first time. The California case was travel related. “The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, 2021,” a press release...

thisisreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Human remains found at new California Costco site

Police in Redding are investigating the discovery of human remains found at the site of a future Costco store. The bones were found by Native American archeological monitors at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The monitors were on site to look for any tribal artifacts before construction began. Police said Monday that the remains do not appear to be historical.
CALIFORNIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Yes, the symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to other strains of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in more than a dozen states so far, but it has yet to be found in North Carolina or South Carolina. Health experts say that's likely to change, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the new variant. Doctors believe omicron has similar aspects to the other variants we've seen, including the more-contagious delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Omicron variant found in Houston wastewater, confirming spread of new strain locally

Houston has detected the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 in eight of its wastewater treatment facilities, confirming the new strain is spreading in the city. City officials have been sampling wastewater facilities since last year, another metric to help the Health Department gauge the virus’s spread in Houston. People shed the virus through feces even if they are not symptomatic or have not tested positive, providing a truer picture than test results. It is also an early indicator, often presaging positivity rate and hospitalizations by weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
Washoe County, NV
Health
State
California State
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
California Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 849 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Dec. 7, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 849 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/OmrJmcKmR1 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2021 There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
CBS Chicago

Omicron COVID Variant: What Chicago Health Officials Are Telling People What To Expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. While information on Omicron is still coming in, there are other matters including its impact on kids and how we should all be handling cold-like symptoms this...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron Covid#District Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,720 new confirmed COVID cases and 51 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 885,548. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,151. There were 76,997 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 4.86%. There are 1,151 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 239 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Omicron Variant Found In Boulder Wastewater Detection System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are indications there is a low-level transmission of the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Boulder. State health officials can’t say exactly how much it has spread. (credit: Getty Images) “We are unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder wastewater municipal represents but we believe it’s likely more than one case, likely some low level of community representation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are two confirmed cases of omicron in Colorado. One in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder. “This is obviously not because we believe that more transmission is occurring here in Colorado than in other parts of the country. We do believe that we have a very robust surveillance system here, both our clinical testing that’s happening as well as our wastewater surveillance system,” said Herlihy. She went on to say that the best defenses are vaccines, face masks and social distancing.
COLORADO STATE
This Is Reno

This Is Reno

Reno, NV
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

ThisisReno is your source for daily Reno news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

 https://thisisreno.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy