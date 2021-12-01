Victoria County sees drastic decrease in Covid-19 cases over the last few months

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – In the past three months, Covid-19 daily new cases have dropped drastically in Victoria County.

Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales provided an update. During September, there were 1,188 new cases in Victoria County. In October, VCPHD reported a total of 174 Covid-19 cases in the county, a drop of 1,014 cases in a month’s timeframe. During November, just 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Victoria County. This is a drop of over 100.

Victoria County averaged 2.3 new cases per day during the month of November.

When looking at vaccines, Gonzales informed they are still busy at the VCPHD with administering both Covid-19 and flu vaccines. He also said they aren’t filling up their clinics; therefore they have plenty of open spots.

As of now, Gonzales shared VCPHD is administering Covid-19 boosters to all groups. They are administering the Moderna boosters on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings. You can find more information and sign up on their website at vcphd.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit