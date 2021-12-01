ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — An 11-person collective from Belfast that aims to transcend Northern Ireland’s political and religious divides won the U.K.’s prestigious Turner Prize for art on Wednesday. The Array Collective took the 25,000 pound ($33,000) prize for “The Druithaib’s Ball,”...

Telegraph

Be grateful for small mercies: at least this year's Turner Prize winners are artists

Earlier this year, I called the 2021 Turner Prize exhibition in Coventry the “worthiest” and possibly “worst” edition in the award’s history. For the first time, you will recall, the shortlist consisted entirely of artist collectives, and the resulting, shilly-shallying show, inevitably lacking direction, was the dreariest I could remember.
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

Array Collective win Turner Prize 2021 for their work addressing urgent social and political issues

Northern Ireland art group Array Collective has won the 2021 Turner Prize for their hopeful and dynamic artworks addressing urgent social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland with humour, seriousness and beauty. The members of Array Collective are composed of Sighle Bhreathnach-Cashell, Sinead Bhreathnach-Cashell, Jane Butler, Emma Campbell, Alessia Cargnelli,...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Cardiff community art project nominated for Turner Prize

A community art project was “at the extreme end of surprised” after being nominated for the Turner Prize. Cardiff’s Gentle Radical is made up of about 12 members, not all of whom are artists. Its work normally includes performance art and taking creativity door-to-door. Founder Rabab Ghazoul said: “The most...
VISUAL ART
