Come on over to Ida’s for the best Christmas ever as she shares the inside scoop on the do’s and don’ts of holiday decorating, an update on her latest craft projects, and the hilarious secret in her Not-So-Secret Santa plan. “A Very Ida Christmas,” a delightful holiday show from the creators of “Ida: Woman Who Runs With the Moose!” will be presented on Dec 10-12, at the Public Theatre, at 31 Maple St. in Lewiston. For anyone unable to attend the theatre, a Video-On-Demand of a live performance can be viewed from Dec. 16-26.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO