ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said lab testing has confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state. MDH said the infected Minnesota resident is an adult male from Hennepin County who recently traveled to New York City. CDC officials said the man was attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. The patient, who MDH said is vaccinated, developed "mild symptoms" on Nov. 22 and was tested on Nov. 24. The patient got a booster shot in early November. At least one person who came in close contact with the patient is being asked to isolate after testing positive on a rapid test.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO