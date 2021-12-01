Facebook removes block on searches for Kyle Rittenhouse

Re “Rittenhouse cleared in shooting deaths” (Nov. 20):. What’s one to say about a place where, though you’re not allowed to buy a gun at 18, you’re fine to carry it upon your person and to take it to a conflict in another state? Seems silly, doesn’t it? And contradictory, and dangerous, and plain stupid, doesn’t it? But for this guy deciding to take his gun and … yes, I know. However, it makes no difference pointing to the lack of logic, the senselessness, or voice outrage and anger at what happened with Rittenhouse. We are too clever; know too many ways to justify a personal agenda: madness, irresponsibility, lack of accountability, not civilized. The dictionary says it has to do with a cultured society with a refined sense of morals; it mentions polite, well-bred, ethical, all that. How can the dictionary be so wrong? Why hasn’t anyone corrected this? Or is it us who need correcting? Because, if we are civilized, it should say rotten, corrupt, debauched, senseless, immoral, profligate, liar, rude, thief, killer, murderer, selfish.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO