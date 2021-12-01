ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Facebook removes block on searches for Kyle Rittenhouse

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook on Wednesday removed a block on searches for the name Kyle Rittenhouse that it had put into place following his arrest for an August 2020 shooting in Wisconsin that left two people dead and a third seriously injured. Last month, a jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse on all...

Comments / 6

Sharon Mcgee
6d ago

I am so tired of hearing about this young man can we move on to the next story if they can talk about Jesus more I'll appreciate it he didn't kill nobody please just drop it it's absolutely ridiculous what's worse I don't know the virus or Rittenhouse do people go to sleep at night 🤔

