ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Stars Miranda Rae Mayo & Yuriy Sardarov Board Dark Comedy ‘Daddy’; Greg Hovanessian Joins ‘The Redeemer’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7afo_0dBSwAQH00

EXCLUSIVE : Miranda Rae Mayo is reteaming with her former Chicago Fire co-star Yuriy Sardarov on Daddy , a dark comedy written and directed by Neal Kelley and Jono Sherman, which will enter production in Topanga Canyon next week.

The film is set in a dystopian society where the state has the power to determine who can and cannot father children, watching as four men attend a government sanctioned retreat in the remote mountains of California. When they show up at the site, only to find no guide or instructions waiting for them, they are left to their own devices and must prove to themselves—and each other—that they have what it takes to become fathers.

Kelley and Sherman are producing the film—also starring Pomme Koch ( The Band’s Visit )—under their Twnshp Pictures banner, with The Kalin Company’s Sophia Kalin. Nathan Nemon is exec producing.

Mayo is best known for her portrayal of fire lieutenant Stella Kid on NBC’s Chicago Fire . The actress has also previously appeared on the TV side In Chicago P.D. , Chicago Med , Blood & Oil , True Detective , Pretty Little Liars , The Game and more.

On Chicago Fire , Sardarov played firefighter Brian Zvonecek. Like Mayo, he reprised his role over the years in other Chicago series, including Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. The actor has previously appeared on the film side in George Clooneys’ The Ides of March and Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner Argo , among other titles.

Mayo is represented by The Rosenzweig Group and Kopeikin Law PC; Sardarov by Stagecoach Entertainment and Hyperion; Koch by BRS/Gage; Kelley and Sherman by Ramo Law.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Greg Hovanessian ( Another Life , When Hope Calls ) has joined the cast of writer-director Myles Clohessy’s Western The Redeemer , which is now in production in Montana.

He’ll appear in the indie alongside previously announced cast members Chris Mulkey, Titus Welliver, Brandon Routh, Robert Clohessy, Mo Brings Plenty, Eddie Spears, Irene Bedard, Timothy V. Murphy and Baylee Toney.

The Redeemer tells the story of Butch (Mulkey), a washed up war hero in 1880s Montana who embark on a life-or-death rescue mission into the frontier, alongside his estranged son Garrett (Routh), to save his Indigenous wife Aponi (Bedard) and daughter-in-law (Toney), after they’re kidnapped by a gang of violent outlaws led by the formidable former Calvary Captain Randall Ferguson (Murphy). But a harsh winter, the horrors and dangers of the frontier, and the father’s troubled past keeps catching up to them, proving redemption is hard to come by in the Wild, Wild West.

Hovanessian will play Butch’s son, James. Myles Clohessy, Antony Ware, and Ramsey Heitmann are producing via their Barefoot Kid Productions banner, alongside Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films, Rob Simmons of Jars Media and Jared Safier of Safier Entertainment. Steven Schrager and Thomas Grant of Ident Films are exec producing and financing. Safier, a four-time Emmy-winning producer and sales agent, is handling worldwide sales.

Hovanessian is best known for his recurring roles as Beauchamp McCarry in Netflix’s sci-fi series Another Life , as Dr. Chuck Stewart in Hallmark Movies Now’s When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls , and as Wes Foster in Spike’s The Mist . The actor has also appeared on the TV side in UnREAL and more, previously appearing on the film side in Roland Emmerich’s Midway and other titles.

He is represented by Robert Stein Management and SMS Talent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sylvester Stallone Set To Star In Taylor Sheridan & Terence Winter Drama Series ‘Kansas City’ For Paramount+ From 101 Studios & MTV Ent. Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone is moving into scripted television. Deadline understands that the actor, whose Rocky won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1977, is in negotiations to star in and exec produce Kansas City, a drama series from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter for Paramount+. It marks Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guested on a number of classic shows such as Police Story and Kojak back in the ’70s and more recently in series such as This Is Us. Kansas City brings together Sheridan, who is fast becoming one of the most significant television creators in the business with series such as...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Upper Cut’: Atmosphere Entertainment To Develop Film Based On Memoir By Hollywood Hairdresser Carrie White; Susan McMartin Adapting Script For Julia Fox Pic

Mark and Dorothy Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment has acquired the rights to Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, an internationally bestselling memoir by Carrie White, which it is developing for film. Upper Cut is an unflinching portrayal of addiction and recovery as told through the eyes of White, who’s otherwise known as the “First Lady of Hairdressing.” White was behind the scenes of every Hollywood photo shoot, TV appearance, and party in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, collaborating with Richard Avedon on shoots for Vogue, partying with Jim Morrison, giving Nurse Ratchett her signature style, getting high with Jimi Hendrix, and touching...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chicago Fire stars reunite on new dark comedy movie

Chicago Fire stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Yuriy Sardarov are set to reunite for a new dystopian dark comedy movie. The pair, who have played the roles of Stella Kidd and Brian Zvonecek on the series and a number of its sister shows, will star in Daddy, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Summit, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Montana State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Stella Kidd Actor Miranda Rae Mayo Notably Absent from Fall Finale Pictures

Tomorrow night finally debuts the long-awaited midseason finale of “Chicago Fire.” As such, fans are left worrying about the status of Stella Kidd and whether this episode marks her last on the hit show. Many have pointed out ahead of the brand new episode that Stella is notably absent from fall finale photos. That is despite executive producer Derek Haas’s promise that Stella would return to screens prior to the New Year.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Miranda Rae Mayo’s New Role Mean Stella Kidd Is Gone for Good?

This season of “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes regarding its cast members. Now, fans are worried about the potential departure of another cast icon. The 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” saw the final departure of original cast member Jesse Spencer, iconic for his role on the hit NBC show as Captain Matt Casey. Now, we’ve learned via Deadline “Chicago Fire” star Miranda Rae Mayo has scored a new role aside from Stella Kidd. That being the case, does this mean her time at Firehouse 51 has come to an end?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Rae Mayo
Person
Irene Bedard
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Chris Mulkey
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
James
Person
Robert Clohessy
Person
Rob Simmons
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for Chicago Fire and PD fans revealed

Bad news, One Chicago fans - there is only one new episode from each show left to air for the rest of 2021. The NBC franchise will not air episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. However, it's expected that all three shows will return on Wednesday 8 December for one final outing before the year is through.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago P D#Chicago Fire Co#Twnshp Pictures#The Kalin Company#Nbc#True Detective#The Rosenzweig Group#Kopeikin Law Pc#Brs Gage#Mo Brings Plenty
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star David Eigenberg’s New Film Was Directed by Show’s Ex-Director

In 2018, Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg was featured in a powerful political thriller titled An Acceptable Loss. While Eigenberg’s role in the film was a brief one, it certainly made an impact. And, the star notes in an interview with One Chicago Center, he was excited about his part in the hit movie, especially considering who he got to work with while filming.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Tony Ferraris Explains How He Auditioned for the Show

Tony Ferraris is a real-life firefighter. And his on-the-job know-how is what got him in the door of Chicago Fire. When Tony Ferraris isn’t starring as himself on Dick Wolf’s hit One Chicago series, he’s actually extinguishing real fires in the Windy City. Ferraris works for Chicago Fire Department Squad 2, which is headquartered and partnered with Engine 91 and Battalion Chief 7. And uncoincidentally, his day job is the reason he works on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Kara Killmer Thinks Filming During COVID-19 Pandemic Made Cast Bond More

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lot of global changes and transformations. However, most dynamically, it affected the way family and friends interact with each other. Additionally, it drastically changed how cast and crew members interacted across television overall. Despite the strange and sometimes uncomfortable changes though, “Chicago Fire” star Kara Killmer thinks filming amid COVID-19 pandemic made the cast bond even more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Eddie Mekka, known for his role on the classic TV series "Laverne & Shirley," has died at 69 years old, Fox News can confirm. His brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed Eddie's death to Fox News digital on Thursday. "Everybody was proud of Eddie's accomplishments on TV and he was a funny...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy