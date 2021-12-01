ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scott Cooper’s Netflix Pic ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Adds Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall & More

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fucP_0dBSw9cn00

Scott Cooper ’s Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye has fleshed out its cast, with two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson ( The Crown ), Lucy Boynton ( Bohemian Rhapsody ), Charlotte Gainsbourg ( Antichrist ), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Toby Jones ( First Cow ), Harry Lawtey ( Industry ), Simon McBurney ( Carnival Row ), five-time BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall ( Mr. Turner ), Hadley Robinson ( Moxie ), Joey Brooks ( Molly’s Game ), Brennan Cook ( Encounter ), Gideon Glick ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ), Fred Hechinger ( The White Lotus ), Matt Helm ( The Tragedy of Macbeth ), Steven Maier ( The Plot Against America ), Charlie Tahan ( Ozark ) and Oscar winner Robert Duvall ( The Judge ) signing on to star alongside the previously announced Harry Melling and Christian Bale.

The film written and directed by Cooper is based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name—a Gothic thriller that he’s been looking to make for more than a decade. It centers on a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) and a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1830.

In his third collaboration with Cooper, on the heels of the critically acclaimed films Hostiles and Out of the Furnace , Bale will portray the detective tasked with investigating the murders. No information has been disclosed, as to the roles the film’s new cast members will play.

Cooper and Bale are producing the pic with John Lesher of Grisbi Productions and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures, with Grisbi’s Dylan Weathered exec producing alongside Tracey Landon.

Anderson is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group (UK); Boynton by CAA, United Agents (UK) and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Gainsbourg by ICM Partners, Artmedia (France), Markham, Froggatt and Irwin (UK) and Untitled Entertainment; Jones by Artists Rights Group (UK); Lawtey by UTA and Hamilton Hodell (UK); McBurney by UTA, The Artists Partnership (UK) and Circle of Confusion; Spall by Markhan, Froggatt and Irwin, and Berwick & Kovacik; Robinson by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Brooks by WME and Management 360; Cook by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and Robert Stein Management; Glick by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Hechinger by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Helm by UTA; Maier by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Boals, Winnett & Associates; Tahan by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; and Duvall by UTA.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Returns To ‘Death To 2021’; Adds Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, William Jackson Harper To Comedy Special

Netflix is returning to the Death to 2021 mockumentary special, with Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing and The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper joining the cast. Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman and British comedians Samson Kayo and Diane Morgan also return after featuring in last year’s Death to 2020. A teaser trailer today for the show, which drops on December 27, shows Morgan as Gemma Nerrick, one of the world’s five most average citizens, on a Zoom date with a man called Geoff. The special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters. Charlie Brooker’s indie Broke & Bones is once again behind the satire, with Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell exec producing and BBC Comedy Commissioning Editor Caudell lead-writing. Jack Clough and Josh Ruben are directing. Last year’s show was narrated by Laurence Fishburne and also featured Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani and was dropped as much of the world was in lockdown. You can watch the clip below
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Stateless’ & ‘Kelly Gang’ Producer Liz Watts Joins See-Saw As Head Of Film & TV Australia

Liz Watts, the established Australian producer whose credits include Animal Kingdom, The True History of The Kelly Gang, and the Cate Blanchett series Stateless, is joining See-Saw Films. In her new role, Watts will oversee the development and production of all film and television projects out of See-Saw’s Australian office, including for its joint venture Picking Scabs with writer Sam Strauss. She will report to See-Saw joint MDs Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, as well as UK based Creative Director Helen Gregory, who joined earlier this year. Watts co-founded Sydney-based Porchlight Films with Vincent Sheehan and Anita Sheehan in 1996, accumulating credits including The King, Mary Magdalene (produced with See-Saw) and Animal Kingdom. Porchlight closed down in 2020, with Watts setting up Spirit Pictures the same year, striking an overall deal with NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures. The producer is taking a selection of projects to See-Saw, and will continue to EP key shows developed under the Matchbox deal. See-Saw’s recent work includes Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Andrew Haigh’s series The North Water, and John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Women In Film & TV Winners; Sundance London Dates; Alicia Vikander Film Lab –Global Briefs

Glenda Jackson, Charlotte Moore & Michaela Coel Among WFTV Winners Glenda Jackson, Wunmi Mosaku, Stacey Dooley, Emily Maitlis, Michaela Coel and Charlotte Moore were among winners at the 30th Women in Film and TV (UK) Awards, which took place in London on Friday. Brit veteran Jackson was honored with The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted on her behalf by Aisling Walsh, who directed Jackson in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Missing. Mosaku, star of drama Our Loved Boy, won The Argonon Best Performance Award presented to her by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who she starred with in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Stacey Dooley was awarded with The EIKON Presenter Award by Ria Hebden, and I May Destroy You writer and actor Michaela Coel won The ScreenSkills Writing Award,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Spencer”: Where Else Have We Seen Timothy Spall?

Many critics are saying Spencer is the movie of 2021. A heavily fictionalized portrayal of Princess Diana in the final years of her marriage to Prince Charles, Spencer has seen mostly positive reviews, with actors Kristen Stewart (Princess Diana), Timothy Spall (Major Alistar Gregory), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) already generating Oscar buzz for their respective performances. The movie’s star, Stewart, doesn’t care about all of that, however, according to a recent article here on TVOvermind. Spencer took note of the very many films and performances that get snubbed in the Oscars and during awards seasons in general, so, as far as potentially getting an Oscar nod for her portrayal of the People’s Princess, Spencer says: “I don’t give a ****.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Person
Gideon Glick
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Steven Tyler
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Anderson, Duvall Join “The Pale Blue Eye”

“Antlers” and “Crazy Heart” director Scott Cooper has set the full cast for his new Netflix feature “The Pale Blue Eye”. The feature is based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 Gothic thriller novel about a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) and a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1830.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gillian Anderson joins Edgar Allen Poe Netflix horror movie

Scott Cooper’s Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has added more high-profile stars to an already considerably stacked cast. The film stars Christian Bale as a detective investigating a series of murders and Harry Melling as a fictional version of Edgar Allan Poe. It has also now added Gillian Anderson, who can currently be seen in Hulu’s The Great, as the mother of Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bohemian Rhapsody#Golden Globe#The Plot Against America#Gothic#Furnace#Grisbi Productions#Cross Creek Pictures#Uta#Independent Talent Group#Caa#United Agents#Icm Partners#Artmedia
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
Deadline

Haley Bennett To Star In ‘Brood’ For Topic Studios; ‘Cyrano’ Actress To Produce With Joe Wright & Mollye Asher

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Haley Bennett is in final talks to star in and produce the feature adaptation of Jackie Polzin’s bestselling debut novel Brood for Topic Studios. The actress will produce Brood with her Cyrano film director Joe Wright and reteam with her Swallow producer Mollye Asher. A search for a director is underway. Bennett first found Brood and then brought it to Asher, then to Wright. Brood, which was published by Doubleday back in March, follows a woman as she heroically tries to keep her brood of four chickens alive against a fierce Minnesota environment from a brutal winter to a sweltering summer that brings a surprise tornado....
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: New York, its movie awards-season showcase that took place Saturday at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. A total of 23 Oscar-buzzed films were on display across the day of panel presentations, a one-stop shop for Academy and guild voters as they sort out their ballots. Click here for the streaming site. A24, Amazon, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM/United Artists, Netflix, Neon and Warner Bros spotlighted stars and creatives from their top movies, with panelists including the likes of stars Matt Damon, Mahershala Ali, Dakota Johnson, Amy Schumer, Andre Holland,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alessandro Nivola In Talks To Co-Star With Michelle Williams In Peggy Lee Biopic ‘Fever’

EXCLUSIVE: The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola continues to stay busy as he is in talks to star opposite Michelle Williams in Todd Haynes’s Peggy Lee biopic Fever. Nivola will play Dave Barbour in pic. Set up at MGM the feature is written by Doug Wright and produced by Marc Platt, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler and Reese Witherspoon. MGM had no comment. Best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song “Fever,” to which she added her own additional lyrics, Lee was a product of the big band era, a singer, songwriter and composer whose career spanned nearly seven...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Christian Bale film 'The Pale Blue Eye' kicks off production at Compass Inn in Laurel Highlands

Monday marked the first day of filming for yet another major Hollywood project being shot in Western Pennsylvania. “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Netflix film directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, kicked off its Pittsburgh-area production Monday at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, unit publicist Pete Silbermann told the Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Options Brandon Constantine’s Drama Spec Script ‘Lady Krylon’ For Film

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has acquired the rights to Brandon Constantine’s spec script, Lady Krylon, in a competitive situation, tapping Grant Torre and Reed Simmons to shepherd its development for film, and to lock in a director. The film is a New York-set romance that sees the lives of a prodigal graffiti artist and an upper east side socialite collide. As the former’s fame rises, his newfound love tries to protect him from the perils of success. “Brandon paints a modern tale of star-crossed lovers that feels both so familiar yet entirely contemporary,” said Stampede’s President of Production, Jon Berg. “Its focus on New...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear but it...
MOVIES
Deadline

Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey & Archie Renaux To Star In Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’

EXCLUSIVE: Josephine Langford (Moxie), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) and Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) have signed on to star in The Other Zoey, a rom-com from Gulfstream Pictures that will head into production this month in North Carolina. The film to be directed by Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) centers on Zoey Miller (Langford), a bright college student who rejects traditional ideals of love and dating, only to have her entire perspective on romance turned upside down when another student mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey. Matt Tabak penned the script for the pic, which is being financed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy