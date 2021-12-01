ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons defense vs. Buccaneers offense: Can Atlanta do better the second time around?

By David J Walker
The Falcoholic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, we all sort of know how this is going to play out on paper. Unless the Falcons can find a way to face the Jaguars every Sunday, it’s rare they’ll be favored against any team this year. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Yeah. Let’s take...

www.thefalcoholic.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants-Buccaneers Week 11: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants were once again humiliated and outmatched in a primetime game, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10, on Monday night. The game was not as close as the score indicated. The Giants’ offense hit its low point on the season and that will potentially usher in some much-needed change. It may have also been the final nail in the coffin for upcoming terminations.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Jaguars counting on defense as Falcons re-imagine offense

Recent detours put the Atlanta Falcons near a dead end in the NFC South. They certainly can't afford another wayward turn when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. "We've played, at times, good enough to win four games," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "But not enough to be...
NFL
WOKV

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville, FL — FINAL SCORE: The Jaguars have fallen to the Falcons 21-14. They stand at 2-9 for the season. UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Score is now 21-14 with the Falcons maintaining the lead. Halftime score: Falcons 14 - Jaguars 3. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Out of Hole?

The Atlanta Falcons are in a "hole," as coach Arthur Smith said. His team has given up 68 points and only scored three in its last two games. Next up is a Sunday visit to the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons are capable of defeating the Jaguars if they can...
NFL
hamburgreporter.com

First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are on the road in Week 13 for an NFC South battle against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below, we look at the Buccaneers vs. Falcons odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Falcons avoided a fourth-quarter implosion against the Jaguars and headed back to Atlanta with a win and a 5-6 record. We’re working to track down whomstever the insistent whistler was, but all things considered: a good result and one that the Falcons should expect against lowlier teams like the Jaguars.
NFL
Yardbarker

Do the Falcons have a chance against the Buccaneers?

The Falcons will try to avoid being swept by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the second year in a row on Sunday, which hasn’t been done in the two decades they’ve been in the NFC South. Tampa Bay is coming off a big road win over the Colts, where they’ve struggled for much of 2021. Todd Bowles‘ defense forced five turnovers, which helped erase a 10-point first-half deficit. Leonard Fournette totaled four touchdowns, three on the ground, matching his season total of rushing touchdowns and also notching a new career-high in total touchdowns. The Falcons are coming off a road win of their own, but unlike their division rivals, Atlanta has been great playing on the road while struggling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 1-4 so far this season at home.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons saw minimal changes to their depth chart this week ahead of their matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only change from last week's chart comes with the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson as a reserve safety behind starter Erik Harris and secondary Jaylinn Hawkins. Patterson has joked about...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones practices fully on Wednesday

LB Deion Jones (shoulder) CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) LB Devin White (quadriceps) DT Vita Vea (knee) G Ali Marpet (abdomen) NO PARTICIPATION. WR Antonio Brown (ankle) WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) S Mike Edwards (knee) DL William Gholston (wrist)
NFL
atlantanews.net

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Abby Patrick. Another week, another face off with a Florida opponent. This Sunday, Atlanta faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC South matchup in the Benz. It's been 11 weeks since these teams met in Tampa Bay in a contest that ended with a win (48-25) for the reigning Super Bowl champs.
NFL
FanSided

Can the Atlanta Falcons stay in wildcard contention after road win?

After Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, the Atlanta Falcons are once again back in the wild card conversation with losses from the Panthers, Eagles, and Saints. Atlanta currently would be out if the season ended today due to tiebreakers, however, they play the team in front of them and certainly control their own destiny.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 13: Betting spread, odds, and predictions

The Falcons will host the division-leading Buccaneers on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their second matchup of the season as Tampa Bay took the first by a score of 48-25. The Falcons will look to beat a Tom Brady-led team for the first time in franchise history, while the Bucs will look to sweep Atlanta in consecutive seasons for the first time since joining the division.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Getting the Falcons passing game back on track is the most urgent issue of the moment

Right now, the Falcons are set to have limited cap space in 2022, though they can open some up with a handful of moves. One of those moves might be extending Matt Ryan’s contract, and if Atlanta does so, they’ll want to give him the best possible supporting cast they can. It’s vitally important to this Falcons team that they have an efficient, effective passing attack to buoy what we all hope is a stronger run game and improving defense next year.
NFL
FanSided

3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must do to beat Tampa

For the fourth time since Tom Brady joined the division, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Bucs will be matched up on Sunday. So far Atlanta is 0-3 against Brady’s Bucs despite having a large lead in their second matchup. This time around Atlanta is sitting at 5-6 and has...
NFL
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons to watch in week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

This Falcons team must forget about the last two games and win on Sunday\. What is the key for the Atlanta Falcons come Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars? They must forget about the past couple of games, move forward, and go play their best. There is not much else to it, it has been unbearable to watch this team since they won in New Orleans.
NFL
The Falcoholic

What to know for Falcons - Buccaneers in Week 13

Hey, it’s the Buccaneers again! How fun. The last time these two teams met, Tampa Bay won handily. The time before that, Tampa Bay won handily. The time before that, Tampa Bay won narrowly. A team the Falcons merrily beat to a pulp many times over the past decade has begun to dominate Atlanta, and I really don’t like that. The hope is that the Falcons have a surprise or two up their sleeves and can wipe the grin off Tom Brady’s face, assuming his extensive plastic surgery will allow for that.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Fast start will be key if Falcons’ are to upset the Buccaneers

Earlier this season, thanks to some sweat-inducing late-game heroics, some opined whether the Atlanta Falcons’ new identity was their ability to close out football games. They have a golden opportunity this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to once again showcase that newfound identity. I’m sure nothing would do more...
NFL

