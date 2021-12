CHICAGO - Two North Shore brothers who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection each pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges connected with the breach. Christian Kulas and Mark Kulas Jr., appeared via Zoom in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and each entered a guilty plea to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO