ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

38th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball announces performance by Grammy Award-winner Anthony Hamilton

By Martel Sharpe
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZ2Kh_0dBSvcuI00

Grammy Award-winning, singer, songwriter and producer Anthony Hamilton was announced as the entertainment for the 38th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

UNCF is gearing up for a festive evening of excitement and—most importantly—an evening that will be safely orchestrated for the 800-plus guests who will attend at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis beginning at 7 p.m. The event will utilize electronic ticketing for the gala and include pre-registration that enables uploading of vaccine card/negative test results and wrist bands (no physical tickets) for entry. There will be hand sanitizing stations, tables spaced six feet apart, and guests will be required to wear masks.

“We want to provide our guests with the traditional gala experience while working to ensure everyone remains safe at the ball this year as we return to an in-person event. We will follow COVID-19 safety procedures, as advised, as we focus on raising funds for student support and continue to push the vision and mission of UNCF,” said Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF.

Hosted by the honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, the presenting sponsor of this year’s event is Georgia Power. Founded in 1983, the annual event is Atlanta’s premier holiday season social soiree gathering the who’s who of the city, including Mayor Bottoms; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; and event co-chairs Bentina Chisolm Terry SVP, Region External Affairs and Community Engagement, and Charmaine Ward-Millner, director, corporate relations, Georgia Power. Event honorees are Andrea Carter, Global Payments, and Charles Johnson, Trust Securities. Part of the event will also highlight a special tribute to baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron, and husband of the event founder, Mrs Billye Suber Aaron.

The host for the evening will be actress Lynn Whitfield. The event helps support area UNCF-member institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and The Interdenominational Theological Center.

During the 2019 school year, 770 scholarships totaling $7,729,420 were awarded to students from Georgia. From its beginning, 38 years ago, educating students has always been at the forefront of the fundraising event’s mission. With the success of the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-member colleges and universities were able to get to and through college without the interruption of financial challenges.

During the past 77 years, thanks to the support of generous donors like those attending the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities and advocates for minority higher education.

Other event supporters are marquis sponsors Amazon, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Chick-Fil-A, the Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Global Payments, Mercedes Benz USA, UPS and many others.

For more information, visit UNCF.org/Atlanta or call 404.302.8623.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Bank of America Names Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative and Ser Familia 2021 Neighborhood Builders

Programs that help address the region’s most pressing issues of economic mobility and basic needs issues will be able to scale, helping even more people through a multi-year grant from Bank of America. The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative and Ser Familia have been named as the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Atlanta community […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Doug Shipman becomes the new Atlanta City Council president-elect

Political newcomer Doug Shipman stamped his claim as Atlanta City Council President after securing a victory over Natalyn Mosby Archibong, carrying 54% of the vote. Archibong served on the Atlanta City Council for twenty years while Shipman built his reputation as an executive, notably as the former president and CEO of Woodruff Arts Center and the founding CEO of the […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Rashad Richey is named Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College

Dr. Rashad Richey, Emmy nominated broadcaster, political strategist,  news analyst, business executive, professor, lecturer,   entrepreneur, and fundraiser, has been named Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College. Dr. Richey is well-known for higher education policy advocacy and previously served as a department chair of adult learning at Beulah Heights University. In addition to his directorship […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta pays respects to activist, community leader Michael Langford this week

The Atlanta community is honoring Michael Langford with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy following his passing. An activist, community leader, and visionary, he was the United Youth Adult Conference president and served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. Michael Langford died Nov. 16, 2021, of sarcoidosis at Emory Midtown Hospital. He was […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

#ElectionCentral – Fulton County DA Endorses Dickens; Moore calls for civility in last days of runoff election

The Thanksgiving holiday hasn’t stopped Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore from making headlines. While Atlanta families were cutting turkey, ham, and passing the macaroni and cheese,  Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she’ll endorse Dickens in the Atlanta mayoral runoff election. Willis said in an interview, that his policies are in lock-step with her plans as Fulton’s top prosecutor. […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clark Atlanta University and AUC Present a Great Atmosphere for Debates

Yet another mayoral debate took place Thursday night, and there are the two candidates, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and councilman Andre Dickens took the stage in front of television cameras to spread their respective gospels. The pair have ideas on how to make Atlanta a safer city, better city and more financially responsible city. All of which many […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Reaction pours in after guilty verdict in the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Reaction poured in around Atlanta and throughout Georgia after Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Roddie Bryan were found guilty on the majority of the charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Luminaries throughout the Peach State weighed in, beginning with Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp: “Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Richard Rose: The Infrastructure Bill is a “Historic Victory” for Communities of Color

President Joseph Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 15, 2021, after a series of delays in Congress that ended up putting a media spotlight on Democratic Party conflicts,election loss blame games, approval ratings and polling numbers. Now it’s time for us to insist on public discussion of why this bill matters to Georgians and how it will be […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy