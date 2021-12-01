ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lively padded practice is how Steelers start picking up the pieces from Bengals loss

By Gerry Dulac
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Schobert acknowledged that the usual players — defensive captain Cam Heyward, de facto captain T.J. Watt — were plenty loud during Sunday’s 41-10 pounding in Cincinnati. But by the time this week rolled around, it was another member of the Steelers organization who took center stage in challenging his team...

www.post-gazette.com

